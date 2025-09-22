  • search in Khaleej Times
Newcastle's attack still adjusting to Isak's absence, says Howe

Newcastle's goalless draw at Bournemouth on Sunday was their third consecutive 0-0 Premier League draw away from home and extended their winless run on the road this season

Published: Mon 22 Sept 2025, 6:29 PM

New attendance rules in Abu Dhabi: Key policies parents must know

Gold prices in Dubai at record high again; will 24K hit Dh450 per gram today?

Dubai: How play therapy helps children express emotions, heal after abuse

Manager Eddie Howe said Newcastle United are still adapting to life without Alexander Isak following the striker's transfer to Liverpool and called for patience as his new-look attack struggles to click into gear.

While Howe was pleased with a third straight clean sheet in the league, they have scored only three goals in five games and are 13th with just six points.

"It's three 0-0s away from home for us, which is really uncommon with our attacking style," Howe told reporters. "I think just naturally we're going to be a different team attacking-wise this year without Alex.

"I'm hopeful we're evolving to a different team, hopefully a better team, but it may take a bit of time."

Newcastle are looking to club-record signing Nick Woltemade to spearhead their attack following Isak's departure to the Premier League champions in a record-breaking deal, and Howe said there is more to come from the German.

"I thought Nick played really well today," Howe added. "I thought he was very effective with his footwork and his link play.

"But we just need to know and get used to him and his style more and get more runners off him because he's very good in that respect."

Newcastle next host English third-tier side Bradford City in the League Cup second round on Wednesday.