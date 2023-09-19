Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Ferrari's driver edged out George Russell's Mercedes while the Englishman was just 0.007secs ahead of Charles Leclerc's Ferrari
Hooded attackers stabbed a Newcastle United supporter in Milan ahead of the Champions League match between AC Milan and the English club, Italian police said Tuesday.
The unnamed British man, who was with a friend, did not suffer life-threatening injuries in Monday's attack, a police source said.
"The 58-year-old man was approached by a group of people wearing hoods. They injured his arm and back. He was taken to hospital in Milan, which he will be able to leave shortly," the source said.
Police have launched an investigation into whether the attack was linked to the match or not.
Newcastle said they were "deeply concerned" and were "liaising with local authorities to understand the circumstances".
"Our thoughts are with the supporter and their family and we hope for a full and speedy recovery."
Italian club AC Milan host Newcastle on Tuesday in their opening game of the Champions League group stage.
