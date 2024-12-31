New Milan coach Conceicao targets top four finish

Portuguese coach Sergio Conceicao during a press conference. — AFP

AC Milan's new manager Sergio Conceicao has targeted a Champions League qualifying spot after a disappointing start to the season has left them eighth in Serie A outside the European places.

The Portuguese was appointed Milan manager on Monday after compatriot Paulo Fonseca was sacked following six months in charge due to the team's inconsistent run of form.

Conceicao will depart with his players for Saudi Arabia and his first game in charge when Milan take on Juventus in the Italian Super Cup semifinal in Riyadh on Friday. Inter Milan face Atalanta in the other semi on Thursday.

But the main target is the top four and a qualifying place in Europe's elite club competition, which they have won seven times. They are 12th in this season's 32-team Champions League table among the seeded playoff spots.

"We all want one thing: for Milan to return to the Champions League. We are Milan," Conceicao said at his first Milan press conference on Tuesday.

"If I'm here, it’s not a good sign - it means something didn’t go well. There's not much time to prepare for the match against Juventus. We don’t complain and we don’t make excuses."

Milan have 27 points from 17 games, eight points adrift of the top four and five behind sixth-placed Juve, who currently occupy the final European qualifying spot.

Conceicao reflected on the challenges ahead and said he expected the players to give their all to the cause.

"There will always be 11 players who are happy and others less so. But they all need to give their maximum, that is the standard," he said. "Pressure is part of football, especially at a big club like Milan."