'Never a friendly game' for Brazil, says Ancelotti ahead of India match

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti said the five-time world champions take their friendly against India next week very seriously, insisting there is "never a friendly game" for them, according to media reports on Wednesday.

Brazil, ranked fifth in the world and boasting stars including Vinicius Junior, will face India in Kolkata on October 3 -- their first senior men's international in the country where football enjoys a passionate following despite cricket's overwhelming popularity.

The visit will offer a rare opportunity for local fans to see one of football's most celebrated teams in action.

"Brazil has supporters in every corner of the world," Ancelotti was quoted as saying by daily The Times of India.

"It's a pleasure for us to play in India, not just for the Brazilian supporters, but also those in India."

Although the match is officially a friendly, the veteran Italian manager said Brazil would approach it with full seriousness.

"It's a preparatory game, a friendly, but for us, there is never a friendly game," Ancelotti, 67, said.

India, ranked 138th by Fifa, have never qualified for a World Cup but football remains hugely popular, especially in West Bengal, Goa and the southern state of Kerala.

Ancelotti said the fixture would also offer Brazil a chance to experience a new football culture.

"We have to see other nations, other cultures. We are used to playing friendlies with different styles," said the coach who took charge last year.

"India will be exciting. It's true that India does not have a good experience (of playing world-class opponents), but it's important for us to know how they play. I've never been to India. I am very excited to come to Kolkata."

Next week's match will be the first appearance by a full-strength Brazilian men's national team in India.

Brazilian legend Pele visited India in 1977 and 2015.

The Brazilians will arrive in India after playing two friendlies in Australia.

One of the most decorated managers in the game's history, Ancelotti has won a record five Champions League titles as a coach.

Brazil are seeking to end a lengthy World Cup drought, having last lifted football's biggest prize in 2002.

Their most recent World Cup campaign saw them bow out in the round-of-16.