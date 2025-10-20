Morocco win U-20 World Cup after beating Argentina in final

Morocco became the first Arab nation to win the under-20 World Cup after beating Argentina 2-0 in the final in Santiago on Sunday.

Yassir Zabiri opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a free kick and doubled Morocco's lead 17 minutes later from a close-range shot.

Argentina, who hold the record with six titles, lost a final for the second time after their defeat by Brazil in 1983.

Argentina were the overwhelming favourites. They had won a record six titles and only lost one decider, while Morocco were appearing in the fixture for the first time.

Moreover, the Albiceleste had won all six of their outings, scoring 15 goals and conceding only two, while the Atlas Cubs had lost to Mexico and only got past France on penalties.

The script nevertheless began unravelling early at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos in Santiago. Zabiri went racing through on goal, dinked the ball over Santino Barbi and was clattered down by the Argentina goalkeeper.

Morocco wanted a red card and a penalty, but following a VAR review, a yellow and a free-kick were given. The Atlas Cubs’ disappointment was short-lived, however, with Zabiri majestically curling the set-piece into the top corner.

Diego Placente’s side immediately went on the attack, but Ouahbi’s charges struck them on the counter to double the advantage. Ismael Baouf recovered possession admirably and fed Othmane Maamma, whose cross was volleyed home emphatically by Zabiri.

Morocco went close moments after the restart, Zabiri conning his man and arrowing the ball just wide from outside the box. Argentina responded when sliding substitute Ian Subiabre shot over following slick wing play from Gianluca Prestianni.

Thereafter, although Argentina monopolised possession and won a series of corners, infallible defending from Baouf, Fouad Zahouani and Co meant they barely troubled goalkeeper Ibrahim Gomis. The final whistle sparked wild celebrations from the Moroccan players.

Forty-eight years after the Atlas Cubs participated in the inaugural FIFA U-20 World Cup, they had got their hands on the trophy. (With inputs from Fifa)