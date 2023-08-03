Morocco make more history as women's team reach World Cup knockout rounds

Morocco is the first Arab or North African nation to go beyond the group stage at the Women's World Cup

Morocco players celebrate their team's victory and qualification to the knockout stage. — AFP

By AP Published: Thu 3 Aug 2023, 4:59 PM

Morocco beat Colombia 1-0 to make it to the Women’s World Cup knockout round, creating yet more history at the global tournament.

Morocco is the first Arab or North African nation to go beyond the group stage at the Women’s World Cup, and the only one of eight tournament newcomers to advance.

Morocco’s winning goal came in first-half stoppage time, when Anissa Lahmari put back a penalty-save rebound.

The win meant Morocco qualifies in second place in the group, behind Colombia, and knocking two-time champions Germany out of the tournament.

No. 2-ranked Germany needed a win over South Korea in a game being played simultaneously in Brisbane, but was held to a 1-1 draw.

Moroccan fans have had plenty of celebrate with their national teams at the World Cup. The Atlas Lionesses had created history just by qualifying, and then just by scoring their first win.

Beating Colombia to knock Germany out of the tournament was completely unexpected for most.

Morocco’s men’s team also made World Cup history last year. In the 2022 men’s World Cup, the Atlas Lions advanced to the round of 16 for the first time since 1986 and became the first African or Arab nation to reach a World Cup semifinal.

The Moroccans were trounced 6-0 by Germany in their debut game in the tournament, but bounced back with consecutive wins over South Korea and a Colombia team that had been growing in confidence after edging Germany.

ALSO READ: