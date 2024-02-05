Mexico's Estadio Azteca to host opening match of 2026 World Cup

The Azteca Stadium will be one of the three venues in Mexico for the 2026 World Cup in North America. — Reuters

Published: Mon 5 Feb 2024, 12:34 AM

Mexico City's Estadio Azteca will host the opening match of the 2026 World Cup on June 11, Gianni Infantino, president of world soccer's governing body Fifa, said on Sunday.

Mexico staged the World Cup in 1970 and 1986, with the finals of both editions held at Estadio Azteca.

Argentina striker Diego Maradona also scored the famous "Hand of God" goal and the "Goal of the Century" against England at the venue.

