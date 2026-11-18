Champions League winners PSG dominated the Globe Soccer Awards nominees list, as 13 players from the French club will be in the race alongside other contenders for the prestigious award in Dubai.

The Spanish national team, which won its second Fifa World Cup title early this year, is also represented by 10 players, with the opening round of worldwide public voting starting on Wednesday.

The winners will be announced on December 28 at a star-studded ceremony, which will also feature the 2025-2026 La Liga awards.

Ousmane Dembélé, last year’s winner of the Best Men’s Player award, is in the hunt for his second straight title. But the Frenchman will face stiff competition from teammates Désiré Doué, Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Nuno Mendes, João Neves, Vitinha and Fabián Ruiz, as well as Pau Cubarsí, Rodri and Lamine Yamal.

Other big names in the race for the top award are Kylian Mbappé, Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi, who guided Argentina to a World Cup runners-up finish at the age of 39.

Al Nassr’s Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo will vie for the Best Middle East Player award, having won the title in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

“We are honoured to bring the world’s premier football talents to the UAE once again for the Globe Soccer Awards, and we look forward to celebrating with the biggest names in world football,” said Tommaso Bendoni, founder and CEO of Globe Soccer.

“We are delighted that LALIGA has chosen our stage to present its own LALIGA AWARDS once more. We can’t wait to welcome the nominees, fans and wider football family to the Emirates for our 17th edition and another memorable night.”