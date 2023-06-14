Messi one of the greatest, didn't get the respect he deserved in France: Mbappe

As the French forward opens up on Messi's PSG exit, the Argentine great says that he may well have made his last World Cup appearance in Qatar

French superstar Kylian Mbappe has said that Lionel Messi is one of the greatest players in the history of football but he did not get the respect he deserved in France, according to media reports.

The 24-year-old footballer, who played alongside Messi in Ligue 1 giant Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), also said he did not understand how some people "were so relieved" when the Argentine left the club.

Messi, 35, guided Argentina to their third World Cup win last year, beating France in a thrilling final. But his stay at PSG ended on a somewhat bitter note — even though he helped the club win the French league.

Messi joined forces with Mbappe and Brazil's Neymar in 2021, with the club eyeing the UEFA Champions League. But PSG's elimination in the round of 16 for back-to-back seasons made matters worse.

Messi, a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, was even booed by some PSG fans during his final days at PSG. An unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia amid speculations that Messi would join the Saudi Pro League led to his brief suspension at PSG — which later retracted the move.

“I don't quite understand why so many people were so relieved that he was gone. He didn't get the respect he deserved in France”, told Italy's Gazzetta dello Sport, per journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Meanwhile, Mbappe has told PSG he will not take up the option of a one-year extension in his contract when it expires next June, according to reports, with the 2018 World Cup winner adding that the club had been notified of his decision last year.

Messi in next World Cup?

Messi now revealed that he may well have made his last World Cup appearance in Qatar in 2022. When asked by Chinese media outlet Titan Sports about the possibility of featuring in the 2026 World Cup, scheduled to be played in North America, Messi said, “I think not. This was my last World Cup. I will see how things go, but in principle no, I will not go to the next World Cup.”

He expressed his desire to be there to experience the glitz and glamour of the next edition of the FIFA World Cup. After leaving PSG, Messi is headed for America's Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami.

A report published by The Miami Herald said that Messi will be signing a two-and-a-half year contract with Inter Miami. The report also suggested that the much-talked-about Messi deal will come with an extension option till 2026. The deal is valued between $125 million and $150 million and it will also include salary, bonuses and equity in the Inter Miami team. Messi had confirmed his decision to sign for Inter Miami last week.

Messi led Argentina to a glorious World Cup triumph in Qatar. The Argentine skipper netted seven goals to lift the much-coveted trophy for the very first time in his stellar career. He also became the first footballer ever to win the Golden Ball award twice since it was introduced in 1982.

Messi may have made up his mind about not participating in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but he will be aiming to defend the Copa America title next summer. The next edition of the Copa America will be played in the US. In 2021, Messi led Argentina to their 15th Copa America title after defeating arch-rivals Brazil in the final.

Messi is currently on international duty in China for friendly games against the likes of Australia and Indonesia. The friendly between Argentina and China will be played at the Workers’ Stadium in Beijing tomorrow. Argentina’s second friendly against Indonesia is scheduled to take place at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Central Jakarta on June 19.

