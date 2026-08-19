Messi 'at peace' after father's death, says Inter Miami coach

Messi had shared an emotional tribute to his father last week, describing him as his father, friend and representative and saying he did not know how to continue without him

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 19 Aug 2026, 11:26 AM
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Lionel Messi appears to be at peace following the death of his father earlier this month, Inter Miami coach Guillermo Hoyos told reporters on Tuesday.

Messi's father, Jorge, died aged 68 on Aug. 8 in Rosario, Argentina. Messi returned to action for Inter Miami last week, coming off the bench in a Leagues Cup defeat by Leon before starting Sunday's 4-1 loss to Nashville.

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"He looks good, expressing himself on the pitch, a place he knows to perfection, and at peace," Hoyos said.

Messi had shared an emotional tribute to his father last week, describing him as his father, friend and representative and saying he did not know how to continue without him.

Midfielder Casemiro praised Messi’s commitment to the team despite the difficult circumstances he is facing.

"He sets a great example," Casemiro said after the game against Leon. "He is surely going through a very difficult time, but the commitment he has shown, not just to the players but to the club, has been incredible. I've never seen anything like it in my life."

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