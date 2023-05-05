Lionel Messi apologises to PSG, teammates for unauthorised Saudi trip

Coach says Messi and the club will have discussions about the player's immediate future when he returns from suspension

Lionel Messi apologised to Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and his teammates on Friday after being suspended for making a trip to Saudi Arabia, missing a training session as a result.

French media reported that Messi was suspended for two weeks after an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia when he was supposed to train with the squad following the Ligue 1 leaders' 3-1 defeat at home to Lorient on Sunday.

"I sincerely believed that I would have the day off after the game as had been happening in previous weeks. I had this trip organised and I couldn't cancel it, I had already cancelled it before," Messi said in a video on Instagram.

"I apologise to my teammates and I'm waiting for what the club wants to do with me," added the Argentina forward.

PSG coach Christophe Galtier said earlier on Friday that he had nothing to do with the club's decision to suspend Messi, who is set to miss the next two matches at Troyes and home to Ajaccio as they look to keep their Ligue 1 lead intact.

Messi and PSG will have discussions about the player's immediate future with the club when he returns from suspension, Galtier said.

Messi is not expected to extend his contract, and there are only five games remaining this season.

Galtier was asked at a news conference if he'll be able to count on the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner returning to the field after the suspension.

“We'll see when Leo returns what will happen,” Galtier said. “Obviously, there will be discussions with the entire club but also with Leo, who is the primary person involved.”

The 35-year-old Messi joined PSG in 2021 after winning every major honour with Barcelona. The Catalan club that Messi had called home from the age of 13 couldn't afford to keep him because of large debts and Spanish league financial regulations.

For Galtier, though, fans crossed the line when they protested outside the Brazil international's residence this week.

“Private life must remain private,” he said. “I can understand the anger, the disappointment of our fans. I can understand protesting here at our workplace, in front of PSG's headquarters, after a match at Parc des Princes.”

But going to private homes is “out of control and dangerous," he said.

