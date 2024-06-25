Mbappe scores but France held to 1-1 draw by Poland at Euro 2024

France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates his goal. — Reuters

Published: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 10:45 PM

A Kylian Mbappe penalty was cancelled out by Robert Lewandowski's spot kick as already-eliminated Poland held France to a 1-1 draw in Dortmund on Tuesday, meaning the French finish second in Group D.

Mbappe broke the deadlock in the 56th minute with his first European Championship goal – and the first scored by a French player at Euro 2024 – when he calmly slotted home a penalty given for Jakub Kiwior's clumsy challenge on Ousmane Dembele.

But Dayot Upamecano brought down Polish substitute Karol Swiderksi, which allowed Lewandowski to level from the spot in the 79th minute – after his first effort was saved by Mike Maignan, who was adjudged to have advanced off his line too early.

The draw means France finish second in Group D behind Austria and will face whoever comes second in Group E, where Romania, Belgium, Slovakia and Ukraine are all on three points.

It is the first time France have failed to finish top of their group at a major tournament in 12 years under manager Didier Deschamps.

It was another uninspired performance by France, who lacked imagination from top to bottom. They dominated possession but were denied by Poland's excellent goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski who made a string of decent saves to deny Mbappe, Theo Hernandez, Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola´s close-range efforts.