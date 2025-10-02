  • search in Khaleej Times
Martinelli on target as Arsenal battle past Olympiacos

Published: Thu 2 Oct 2025, 1:08 AM

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli scored for the second successive Champions League match with his early close-range effort paving the way for a 2-0 home victory over Olympiacos on Wednesday.

When the Brazilian pounced to convert a rebound in the 12th minute to reward Arsenal early domination it looked like being a routine night for the north London club.

But they were made to work hard for the win that puts them on six points from their opening two group games and needed a stoppage-time effort by substitute Bukayo Saka to seal it.

Olympiacos boasted an enviable record against Arsenal, winning on their last three visits to The Emirates Stadium, and the Greek side recovered from their early setback to make it an uncomfortable night at times for the hosts.

They were unable to reply though and have only one point from their first two group games.

Meanwhile, Goncalo Ramos scored a 90th-minute winner as holders Paris Saint-Germain beat Barcelona 2-1 on Wednesday in an early clash of Champions League title contenders in Spain.

Ferran Torres steered Barcelona ahead in the 19th minute but Senny Mayulu equalised before half-time for a PSG team missing Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Ramos came off the bench and struck in the final minute at the Olympic stadium as the reigning European champions made it two wins from two in this season's league phase.