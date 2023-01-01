Martin Odegaard holds the key to Arsenal's hopes of ending 19-year wait for Premier League title

The player pool for the auction has been pruned to 405 with a maximum of 87 slots, including 30 overseas, to be filled by the teams
Any doubts whether a young Martin Odegaard could shoulder the responsibility of the captain's armband for Arsenal have been erased in half a season after he guided them to the top of the Premier League with a seven-point lead.
Odegaard, who turned 24 last month, has been Arsenal's most influential player this season, oozing confidence in midfield.
It's his leadership and skills that have kept Arsenal's hopes alive of ending their 19-year wait for a Premier League title.
He leads the club's scoring charts with seven league goals and has five assists to boot, eclipsing his overall tally from the last campaign in just 15 games.
He was front and centre again on Saturday as Arsenal extended their lead over reigning champions Manchester City with a 4-2 win at Brighton & Hove Albion to end 2022 on a high and underline their title credentials.
The Norwegian scored Arsenal's second but impressed even more with a jaw-dropping assist from his own half for the fourth goal: a first-time through ball that carved open the defence and set Gabriel Martinelli on his way.
"Martin Odegaard knows what he's doing before this ball comes ... A lot of people don't see that pass, he's probably the only player on the pitch who sees that," said Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson.
"(City's) Kevin De Bruyne sees it, Odegaard sees it. But I don't think any other player in the Premier League sees it open up."
Having initially signed the midfielder on loan from Real Madrid, the 35 million euros ($37.46 million) Arsenal paid to make his move permanent now looks a steal.
The fee was cheaper than the 42.5 million pounds ($51.40 million) Arsenal paid in 2013 to sign Mesut Ozil from the Spanish club - the same team where Odegaard was hardly given the opportunity to establish himself.
SHARP EYE
Mikel Arteta's side had lacked a genuine playmaker since Ozil's acrimonious exit but Odegaard gives the north London club much more than just a creative outlet in midfield with a sharp eye for a pass.
The Norway international is not averse to dropping deep to help out the defence, be it by providing an escape route under pressure from the opponents' press or by getting his socks dirty in winning the ball back.
"He's doing what we want him to do, to decide football matches and work really hard and deliver to the team what it needs in each moment of every game, which is different," Arteta said.
Odegaard's transformation has drawn parallels with former club captain Cesc Fabregas, who was tasked with leading the side at the tender age of 21 by ex-manager Arsene Wenger.
"I was desperate to sign him (when he was 15), fortunately, he is here now. He really is like a young Cesc Fabregas," Wenger told TV2.
"He has developed into a complete player. He's a very calm player who analyses the game well. He has his feet firmly planted on the ground."
Arsenal had been looking to appoint a full-time captain after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was stripped of the armband over a disciplinary breach last season.
And Arteta had no qualms about handing Odegaard the responsibility despite the presence of more senior players.
"He has represented the values of this football club, the team... in the best possible way," Arteta said. "He's also the captain of his national team and I think it was the right call."
ALSO READ:
The player pool for the auction has been pruned to 405 with a maximum of 87 slots, including 30 overseas, to be filled by the teams
The prestigious tournament will take place on Hudayriat Island’s luxury camping site Bab Al Nojoum from February 21 to 26
The auction will take place in the southern Indian city of Kochi on Friday
The last encounter between the Premier League rivals in October led to several unsavoury incidents on and off the field
The Canadian made history in 2019 when she beat the legendary Serena Williams in straight sets to win the US Open
Serbian Novak Djokovic withdraws from his match against Nick Kyrgios because he was unwell, with Dimitrov stepping in
India are currently second in the Test Championship league table behind Australia, who are currently 1-0 up against South Africa in a three-match series at home
A four-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist during his playing days, the popular Moroccan is enjoying his role as mentor to the four-player team of Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa