Cucurella gets tattoo of Spain coach's face to honour World Cup promise

The Real Madrid star got an image of Luis De la Fuente holding the World Cup inked on his left arm

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 28 Jul 2026, 11:17 PM
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Spain defender Marc Cucurella proved he was a man of his word when he made good his promise of getting a tattoo of his national team coach Luis de la Fuente's face.

The 28-year-old had said he would tattoo the coach's face on his body if Spain lifted the World Cup. After Spain beat Argentina in the final, De la Fuente said with a smile that he expected Cucurella to stick to his word.

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On Tuesday, Cucurella kept his promise, getting an image of De la Fuente holding the World Cup inked on his left arm.

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"Promise fulfilled," Cucurella posted on Instagram, along with short clips of him getting the tattoo.

Real Madrid's Cucurella, who carried his wife's pyjama top with him as a lucky charm during the World Cup, started in all eight matches for Spain, helping the team keep seven clean sheets.

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