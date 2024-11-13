Manchester United captain aids unwell passenger during flight

Man United captain Bruno Fernandes. (Inset) Fernandes with fellow passengers. — X

Bruno Fernandes has been praised by fellow passengers after the Manchester United player came to the aid of a man who collapsed during a flight to Lisbon on Monday.

Fernandes, who scored one goal and created two more in United's 3-0 Premier League victory over Leicester City on Sunday, was travelling to Portugal to join the squad for their Nations League matches against Poland and Croatia.

Susanna Lawson, a passenger on the flight, told UK outlet Business Cloud that she heard a shout for assistance after Fernandes had gone to the toilet at the rear of the plane.

"Bruno was holding a gentleman who looked like he was passing out. I don't know if he lost consciousness or not," Lawson said.

"There was a spare seat at the back which Bruno helped the gentleman to sit down on. He stayed at the back with them and made sure he was OK."