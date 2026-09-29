'Club is innocent': Manchester City vow to appeal Premier League verdict

Manchester City have vowed to appeal against the Premier League's verdict finding them guilty of breaching financial rules. The football club said they were "disappointed and surprised" by the Premier League's decision.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, they said, "The Club is innocent of the accusations made by the Premier League and a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence exists in support of all of its positions, relating to this case. The Club will therefore be relentless, and where necessary proactive, in any and all appropriate regulatory and legal forums."

The statement continued, "The Premier League process remains ongoing, with significant elements uncompleted. Manchester City FC will now pursue the appeal avenues open to it, on the basis that the opinion contains clear material errors, of law, principle and fact, and is unsafe."

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"The Club has diligently respected due process for eight years on the basis that the Premier League Board and Executive would behave as an independent, impartial and fair-minded regulator, free from partisan influence. The Club is obviously restricted in what it can say further until all future proceedings are complete," the statement concluded.

The club has until October 2 to lodge an appeal.

Man City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said a few days ago that the club was confident of proving their innocence, a day after media reports stated that the club had been found guilty of breaking financial rules.

In an open letter to supporters on Saturday, Al Mubarak said the process was far from over and City's confidence in proving the club's innocence "is just as strong as when this began".