Manchester City tie down World Cup winner Alvarez to 2028

Manchester City extended Julian Alvarez's contract to 2028 on Thursday in recognition of an impressive debut season from the Argentine World Cup winner.
Alvarez has largely had to play second fiddle to Erling Haaland, but has still scored 10 goals in 33 appearances in his first season in England.
The 23-year-old also had a huge impact in helping Argentina to win their third World Cup in Qatar.
Alvarez scored four goals in the tournament, including two in the semi-final victory over Croatia.
The former River Plate forward has reportedly been handed a significant wage rise on top of extending the deal he signed just over a year ago by an extra 12 months.
"This is a very proud moment for me and my family. For a club like City to put their faith in me like this is amazing," said Alvarez in a club statement.
"I have been really pleased with my first season here, but I have plenty more I can do. I know I can be better, and City offer me everything I need to fulfil my potential."
