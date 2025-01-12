Man United win on penalties after hectic FA Cup clash against Arsenal

Manchester United's striker Joshua Zirkzee celebrates with goalkeeper Altay Bayindir after scoring his penalty against Arsenal. — AFP

Joshua Zirkzee scored the winning penalty for 10-man Manchester United against Arsenal after their hectic FA Cup third round tie finished 1-1 after extra time at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Arsenal's Kai Havertz was the only one of the first four penalty takers to miss, denied by a brilliant stop from Altay Bayindir, before Zirkzee – booed off in a defeat by Newcastle United last month – stepped up to win the shootout 5-3.

After an underwhelming first half, United took the lead in the 52nd minute through Bruno Fernandes' curling effort from just inside the box after a great run by Alejandro Garnacho.

The game turned on its head 10 minutes later though, as United's Diogo Dalot – already booked for a wild challenge on Myles Lewis-Skelly – received a second yellow card for a reckless tackle on Mikel Merino.