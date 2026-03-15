Man United tighten hold on third place in Premier League with 3-1 win over Villa

Manchester United's Matheus Cunha buried a second-half strike off a pinpoint through ball from Bruno Fernandes for a club-record 16th Premier League assist in a season to lift the hosts to a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday.

Casemiro and substitute Benjamin Sesko scored United's other goals in a result that tightened United's grip on third place in the standings on 54 points after 30 games, while fourth-placed Villa have 51 points.

The game looked headed for a draw before Cunha scored from the left side of the box in the 71st minute, with Fernandes recording his 100th assist for the club across all competitions. Sesko put the game out of reach 10 minutes later with a blistering shot from the centre of the box.

Casemiro put United ahead in the 53rd minute with a glancing header from a Fernandes corner. Ross Barkley levelled in the 64th with a shot from the middle of the area.