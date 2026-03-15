Man United tighten hold on third place in Premier League with 3-1 win over Villa

The match looked headed for a 1-1 draw before Matheus Cunha scored in the 71st minute and 10 minutes later substitute Benjamin Sesko doubled their lead to put the game out of Aston Villa's reach

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 15 Mar 2026, 8:19 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Manchester United's Matheus Cunha buried a second-half strike off a pinpoint through ball from Bruno Fernandes for a club-record 16th Premier League assist in a season to lift the hosts to a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday.

Casemiro and substitute Benjamin Sesko scored United's other goals in a result that tightened United's grip on third place in the standings on 54 points after 30 games, while fourth-placed Villa have 51 points.

Recommended For You

UAE says Iran must halt attacks on neighbours to allow diplomacy

UAE says Iran must halt attacks on neighbours to allow diplomacy

‘Children’s health a national priority’: UAE ensures safety of medicines for kids

‘Children’s health a national priority’: UAE ensures safety of medicines for kids

Oscars 2026: Chadwick Boseman's widow Simone shares a special speech

Oscars 2026: Chadwick Boseman's widow Simone shares a special speech

From UK to Australia: 5 countries that have offered UAE defence support amid Iran war

From UK to Australia: 5 countries that have offered UAE defence support amid Iran war

UAE facilitates return of nearly 500 Golden Visa holders, stranded residents from abroad

UAE facilitates return of nearly 500 Golden Visa holders, stranded residents from abroad

 

The game looked headed for a draw before Cunha scored from the left side of the box in the 71st minute, with Fernandes recording his 100th assist for the club across all competitions. Sesko put the game out of reach 10 minutes later with a blistering shot from the centre of the box.

Casemiro put United ahead in the 53rd minute with a glancing header from a Fernandes corner. Ross Barkley levelled in the 64th with a shot from the middle of the area.

ALSO READ