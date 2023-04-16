Man United ready for gruelling round of matches after 2-0 win against Forest

Manchester United' Diogo Dalot celebrates after scoring the second goal against Nottingham. — Reuters

By Reuters Published: Sun 16 Apr 2023, 11:47 PM

With his Manchester United side still in the thick of three different races and in the midst of a gruelling stretch of games, manager Erik ten Hag says he will not prioritise one competition over another.

"We approach this game by game, what can we do?" Ten Hag said after Sunday's 2-0 Premier League victory over Nottingham Forest. "We have to win. We are United, we have to win every game."

United's victory over Steve Cooper's relegation-threatened Forest at the City Ground propelled them into third to strengthen their grip on a top-four Premier League finish.

The match was also sandwiched between both legs of their Europa League quarterfinal against Sevilla. After a 2-2 draw in the first leg, United heads to Seville for the return on Thursday. It plays Brighton at Wembley in the FA Cup semifinals next Sunday.

"The points are getting more expensive at this period of the season, because they are all finals, they are really battling against relegation, they are giving their lives and this is every opponent, or they go for the top, so you have to really fight and battle for every point," Ten Hag said.

Adding to the challenge of its breathless schedule is a spate of injuries. United, who was already missing striker Marcus Rashford and defenders Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, lost midfielder Marcel Sabitzer on Sunday when he injured his groin in the warm-up.

United have already passed last season's Premier League points total, with 59 from 30 games, with eight games still to play.

