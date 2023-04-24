Man United reaches FA Cup final after shootout victory over Brighton

United sets up the first-ever all-Manchester clash in the final

Manchester United players celebrate after winning the penalty shootout. — Reuters

By Reuters Published: Mon 24 Apr 2023, 12:11 AM

Manchester United beat Brighton & Hove Albion in a thrilling penalty shootout in its FA Cup semifinal at Wembley on Sunday after the game finished 0-0 after extra time to set up the first-ever all-Manchester clash in the final.

Solly March, Brighton's seventh player to step up to the spot in the shootout, launched the ball over the bar, before Victor Lindelof found the net to secure a 7-6 shootout victory for United.

The nail-biting finale was a fitting ending after 120 goalless minutes of wild swings in a game that careened from end to end all night.

Treble-chasing Manchester City awaits in the final after it beat Sheffield United 3-0 in the first semifinal on Saturday.

Sunday's semi was a rematch of the 1983 final, when Brighton lost to United in the south coast side's only appearance in the showcase game.

Erik ten Hag's United, 12-times FA Cup winner, is chasing a cup double after winning the League Cup in February.

The FA Cup final is on June 3 at Wembley.

