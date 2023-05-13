Man United closes in on Champions League return, Southampton relegated

Newcastle remains ahead of United on goal difference in third after being held 2-2 in a pulsating game

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho scores the team's second goal. — Reuters

Manchester United edged closer to a return to the Champions League next season with a 2-0 win over Wolves as Southampton was relegated from the Premier League on Saturday.

Newcastle remains ahead of United on goal difference in third after being held 2-2 in a pulsating game as Sam Allardyce picked up his first point as Leeds manager.

United has stumbled towards a top-four finish in recent weeks after an exhausting season that will stretch to 62 games.

Erik ten Hag's men had won just two of its previous eight games from open play in all competitions.

But it shrugged off the absence of Marcus Rashford due to injury for a vital three points.

"We had to bounce back," said Ten Hag. "We had two big defeats (in their previous two games), individual mistakes, we had no energy and played slow. Today we had to win and we did it."

Wolves were welcome visitors at Old Trafford as the Premier League's lowest scorers rarely troubled the under-fire David de Gea.

Scoring goals has also been a problem for the Red Devils of late but Antony squared for Anthony Martial to slam home on 32 minutes.

Alejandro Garnacho then came off the bench to secure the points deep into stoppage time.

Newcastle and Manchester United are now four points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool with three games to go.

There was far more action at Elland Road where Leeds got a point but did not do enough to move out of the relegation zone.

Luke Ayling gave Allardyce's men a flying start, but they shot themselves in the foot from the penalty spot at both ends.

Firstly, Patrick Bamford saw his spot-kick saved by Nick Pope.

Three minutes later, Newcastle levelled through Callum Wilson after Alexander Isak was fouled inside the area.

Wilson converted his second penalty midway through the second half when Junior Firpo handled inside his own box.

Rasmus Kristensen's deflected effort brought Leeds level again 11 minutes from time.

But they were forced to see out stoppage time with 10 men after Firpo was shown his second yellow card.

"We missed a penalty, gave two away and drew 2-2," said Allardyce. "I think we'd be saying what a great three points if we scored that penalty for 2-0."

Leeds is now within one point of safety, but that gap could grow if Everton shocks leaders Manchester City on Sunday.

Nottingham Forest remains three points clear of the relegation zone after its own four-goal thriller at Chelsea ended 2-2.

Taiwo Awoniyi's bullet header opened the scoring for the visitors.

Raheem Sterling's quickfire double turned the game around in seven second-half minutes.

But Awoniyi had the final say as he headed in once more for his fourth goal in a week that could prove vital to keeping Forest up on its return to the top-flight for the first time in 23 years.

Southampton's 11-year stay in the Premier League, though, is over after a meek 2-0 home defeat by Fulham summed up the Saints' season.

Carlos Vinicius and Aleksandar Mitrovic, on his return from an eight-game ban for pushing a referee, got the goals which moved Fulham up to ninth.

"It's disappointing, it's a moment that has been coming," said Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse.

"As a club, have decisions been right? Have we done enough on the pitch? I believe we should be better"

Defeat leaves Southampton still eight points adrift of safety with just two games remaining.

In the battle for a place in the Europa League next season, Aston Villa beat Tottenham 2-1 to move level on points with Spurs in sixth.

Jacob Ramsey gave Unai Emery's men an early lead and they were cruising to victory when Douglas Luiz curled home a free-kick 18 minutes from time.

Harry Kane's late penalty halved Tottenham's arrears, but its hopes of Champions League football next season are now mathematically over.

Eberechi Eze scored twice as Crystal Palace continued its revival under Roy Hodgson with a 2-0 win over Bournemouth.

Results

Leeds 2 Newcastle 2

Villa 2 Tottenham 1

Chelsea 2 Forest 2

Palace 2 Bournemouth 0

Man United 2 Wolves 0

Southampton 0 Fulham 2

Sunday

(UAE Time)

Brentford v West Ham (5 pm)

Everton v Man City (5 pm)

Arsenal v Brighton (7: 30 pm)

