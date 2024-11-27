Man City's UAE Football School Players sign professional terms with Al Jazira FC

City Football Schools players. — Supplied photo

City Football Schools’ heralded Talented Player Programme (TPP) has seen another six players enter the elite football environment of Abu Dhabi’s Al Jazira Football Club, further enhancing its reputation for preparing young footballers for the next steps of their career.

This week saw TPP Under-16 players - Elias, Feli, and Tafara swap the sky-blue of CFS for the black and white of Al Jazira, giving them the opportunity to develop in the environment of a leading UAE professional club, and play regular fixtures against other professional sides - with the ultimate goal of eventually reaching first-team football.

The three players join Itqan, Zein, Kais (Elias’s brother) at The Pride of Abu Dhabi.

With the support of e&, the TPP’s partner since 2022, the programme offers both boys and girls a platform to develop their talent through a combination of advanced City coaching techniques, an intense schedule of competitive matches both locally and internationally, and opportunities to train at City Football Group clubs around the world.

Feli from Abu Dhabi, who spent four years in the programme, said: “TPP helped me become the best version of myself, helped me adapt to challenges, and offered me an incredible level of coaching. It is a really proud moment for me to go from TPP into the Al Jazira Academy.”

Elias from Dubai said: “I feel like TPP has prepared me both mentally and physically. They have improved me in every way. It means a lot to sign for Al Jazira as it is a professional club and I hope to achieve great things here and continue my footballing career.” Simon Hewitt, Head of Football Operations for City Football Schools, Middle East said: “To see our players sign with professional clubs really shows us that our City Football Schools pathway, including the Talented Player Programme is working. It is helping children develop on and off the pitch and helping them to progress into elite environments such as the one here at Al Jazira." ALSO READ: Arsenal deliver Champions League statement of intent, says Arteta Flick praises 'wonderful' Barca after 3-0 win over Brest