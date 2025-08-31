Man City rocked by Brighton as West Ham ease pressure on Potter

Manchester City blew the lead in a shock 2-1 defeat at Brighton that extended their troubled start to the Premier League season on Sunday.

City striker Erling Haaland marked his 100th Premier League appearance with his 88th goal in the competition since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2022.

But the 25-year-old's third goal this season wasn't enough to help Pep Guardiola's side bounce back from last weekend's 2-0 home defeat against Tottenham.

James Milner's second half penalty hauled Brighton level before Brajan Gruda's late strike completed City's collapse.

"We concede the goal and after that it shifted. Until then it was really good, we had chances and the team looked aggressive and dynamic," Guardiola said.

"We made a good hour and then after the last half an hour we were not good. We forgot to pass the ball, just played long balls and we were not good enough.

"It is what it is. I like many things that we are doing and when we come back we know the squad we are going to have and we are going to try to compete."

Haaland should have given City an early lead after racing clean through, but he scuffed a tame shot straight at Bart Verbruggen.

The Norway striker missed another chance with a weak header from Rayan Ait-Nouri's cross, allowing Verbruggen the chance to claw it to safety.

Haaland persevered and finally pierced the Brighton defence in the 34th minute, stabbing past Verbruggen from close-range after Omar Marmoush prodded the ball into his path.

Haaland forced Verbruggen into a miscued clearance just before half-time, but Rodri blazed the chance over in his first league start since September 2024 after a serious knee injury.

Matheus Nunes handed Brighton a lifeline in the 67th minute.

Lewis Dunk shrugged off Bernardo Silva's attempt to mark him and blasted a shot that Nunes blocked with his arm away from his body.

Milner sent James Trafford the wrong way with a clinical penalty before copying Diogo Jota's goal celebration in tribute to his former Liverpool teammate who died in a car crash in July.

It was the 39-year-old's first Premier League goal since 2019, making him the second oldest scorer in the competition's history behind Teddy Sheringham, who was 40 when he set the record.

City were in disarray and German youngster Gruda made them pay in the 89th minute, breaking into the area before delivering a composed finish to spark wild celebrations as Guardiola looked on in disbelief.

In Sunday's other early game, West Ham eased the pressure on boss Graham Potter with a 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest.

Potter had faced calls for his sacking after West Ham conceded eight goals in two successive top-flight defeats, then crashed out of the League Cup at Wolves.

Former Chelsea and Brighton boss Potter, who has only been in charge of West Ham since January, may have earned a stay of execution thanks to their late goal spree at the City Ground.

England forward Jarrod Bowen curled home from 18 yards in the 84th minute.

Lucas Paqueta converted an 88th minute penalty after Crysencio Summerville was fouled by Ibrahim Sangare.

Callum Wilson sealed the Hammers' first win this season with a 90th minute header.

Forest's first defeat this season came after boss Nuno Espirito Santo criticised the club's transfer policy and admitted his relationship with owner Evangelos Marinakis has suffered.

Liverpool and Arsenal boast 100 percent records after winning their opening two games of the season, setting the stage for a fascinating duel at Anfield.

Arsenal finished as runners-up behind champions Liverpool last term and both clubs have been engaged in an expensive arms race since the end of the season.

A host of high-profile signings aimed at tilting the balance of power in the title race have arrived at Anfield and the Emirates Stadium.

The likes of Liverpool's Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike and Arsenal's Martin Zubimendi and Viktor Gyokeres have their chance to shine under the spotlight on Sunday.