Man City confirm appeal against Premier League charges verdict

The club reiterated that it is innocent of the accusations and said a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence exists in support of all of its positions

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 2 Oct 2026, 3:54 PM
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Manchester City confirmed on Friday that it had launched a "comprehensive appeal" after an independent commission ruled the club had broken Premier League financial rules. The Premier League announced on Tuesday that an independent commission had found the Abu Dhabi-backed club guilty of financial rule breaches.

The 10-time English champions, who have always vehemently denied wrongdoing, said in a statement on Friday they had lodged an appeal on Thursday — a day before the deadline.

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"Manchester City Football Club can confirm that at 7:00 pm (1800 GMT) on Thursday 1st October 2026 the club lodged its comprehensive appeal against the opinion of the Premier League commission, in relation to the Premier League disciplinary matter," the club said.

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"The club's firm position is that, on multiple grounds, the opinion contains clear material errors, of law, principle and fact and is unsafe.

"The club is innocent of the accusations made by the Premier League and a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence exists in support of all of its positions, relating to this case.

"We will continue to respect due process and are necessarily restricted in what we can say further until all proceedings are complete."

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