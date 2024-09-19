Man City blunted by 'giant' Inter in Champions League stalemate

Inter Milan's Carlos Augusto (right) wins a header against Manchester City's Erling Haaland. — Reuters

Published: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 12:35 PM

Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi said the Italian champions produced a "giant performance" to leave Manchester City frustrated in a 0-0 draw to begin their Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

One of the selling points of the new expanded Champions League format was to bring together the continent's elite teams more often before the knockout stage.

A repeat of the 2023 final, won 1-0 by City, did little to set the pulses racing, but Inter will feel they should have inflicted a first home European defeat in six years for Pep Guardiola's men.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan blazed over the best chance of the match 15 minutes from time.

"I said 'well done guys' to my team in the dressing room. They put in a giant performance," said Inzaghi.

"We all know Manchester City and what they're capable of. We all know what they have achieved, particularly at home.

"We did this and had some good chances too. I fell into a state of despair when Mkhitaryan didn't score."

City have started the defence of their Premier League title in relentless fashion with four consecutive wins but failed to hit their stride as Inter comfortably held out.

"We would love to win and create more chances but I give credit to the opponent. The opponent was exceptional," said City manager Guardiola.

"We played much better than the final two years ago. I liked everything from my team today. You prefer to win but still seven games (remaining) and we'll see what happens."

Rodri, who scored the winning goal when the sides met in Istanbul 15 months ago, was restored to the City starting line-up for the first time this season after his exertions in helping Spain to win Euro 2024.

Despite his presence, Inter were composed in possession as they often pierced the City press but were lacking in composure in the final third to take advantage.

Marcus Thuram had the visitors' best sight of goal in the first half but sidefooted wide from the edge of the box.

At the other end, Erling Haaland found Inter a far harder nut to crack than he has faced in scoring nine times in four Premier League games this season.

The Norwegian came closest to breaking the deadlock before half-time with a low effort that flew inches past the post with Yann Sommer stranded.

City face Arsenal in a top-of-the-table Premier League clash on Sunday and were dealt a blow just before half-time when Kevin De Bruyne limped away after his attempted cross was blocked behind by Sommer.

The Belgian was replaced at the break, along with Savinho, as Guardiola called on Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden to inject some verve into the City attack.