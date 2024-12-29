Man City beat lowly Leicester for first win in five league games

Manchester City's Erling Haaland scores their second goal against Leicester. — Reuters

Manchester City provided Pep Guardiola some relief with a 2-0 victory at Leicester to secure just a second win in 14 games for the crisis-hit English champions on Sunday.

Savinho and Erling Haaland struck either side of half-time as City ended a run of eight away games without a win.

The performance was still far from the standards that Guardiola's side have set in winning an unprecedented four consecutive English top-flight titles.

But the effusive celebrations of Haaland's header 16 minutes from time showed that three points was all that mattered for the visitors to at least temporarily halt their remarkable slump.

Victory lifts City up to fifth but they are still 11 points behind leaders Liverpool, who have two games in hand.

Defeat leaves Leicester still rooted in the bottom three.

Guardiola made just one change from the 1-1 Boxing Day draw against Everton as Kevin De Bruyne replaced his Belgian international colleague Jeremy Doku.

De Bruyne's fitness struggles have played a part in City's slump and he immediately showed what Guardiola's men have been missing for most of the season.

Rico Lewis picked out De Bruyne, who cushioned a cross into the path of Haaland but his low effort was well saved by Leicester's stand-in goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk.

Leicester have now lost their last four games after a bright start to Ruud van Nistelrooy's reign.

The Foxes were left to rue not taking their chances to inflict more misery on a City side still showing a clear lack of confidence.

Any time the home side crossed into City territory in the first half they appeared a major threat.

Jamie Vardy would surely have won a penalty had he not strayed offside before being brought down by Stefan Ortega, while James Justin's header hit the post after a goalmouth scramble.