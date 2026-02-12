Man City and Villa close gap on Arsenal, Liverpool edge Sunderland
City have little margin for error in their pursuit of leaders Arsenal, who are at Brentford on Thursday, but came up with a clinical display to dispose of Fulham
- PUBLISHED: Thu 12 Feb 2026, 12:34 PM
- By:
- Reuters
Manchester City halved Arsenal's lead at the top of the Premier League to three points with a 3-0 win over visitors Fulham, while Aston Villa stayed in the frame with a late 1-0 victory at home to Brighton Hove Albion on Wednesday.
Sunderland's season-long unbeaten home record was ended as Liverpool won 1-0 to boost their top-four hopes.