Man City allowed Cancelo to join Bayern for more playing time, says Guardiola

Manchester City's Portuguese defender Joao Cancelo controlling the ball during the English Premier League match against Manchester United. — AFP file

By Reuters Published: Fri 3 Feb 2023, 7:09 PM

Bayern Munich's deadline day capture of Manchester City full back Joao Cancelo had fans scratching their heads but manager Pep Guardiola said he was allowed to leave the Premier League champions in search of more game time at the German club.

Cancelo, a two-times league winner with City who was selected twice in the Premier League Team of the Year, moved to Bayern on an initial loan deal and the Bundesliga side can sign the 28-year-old permanently in the summer.

The Portugal international lost his place in City's starting lineup after the World Cup but brushed aside reports of a breakdown with Guardiola, who said he was happy with his squad even though Cancelo's departure leaves them light at the back.

"Next season, I don't know what happens. (He was) an incredible figure in the last two leagues we won. After the World Cup, we had a pre-season and decided to play, in some patterns, different," Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

"I liked what I watched. I gave more time to other players. His personality is he loves to play. He trains the best (but) the situation is he doesn't play much. In the last years, he was one of the players with the most minutes.

"He needs to play to be happy, we decided to let him go to Munich. If Bayern Munich want Joao it's because he's an exceptional player. I won't say a bad word. His work ethic, passion, skills - everyone knows it."

Guardiola said he had a chat with the club's director of football Txiki Begiristain about a possible replacement on deadline day but opted to wait a few months so they could potentially invest in the summer instead.

City are five points behind leaders Arsenal and Guardiola's side next play away at Tottenham Hotspur who are fifth in the standings.