Malen scores hat trick as Roma get off to a flying start

Dutch international Donyell Malen was the hat trick hero as Roma stormed to the top of Serie A with a 4-0 thrashing of Fiorentina on Monday.

Incredibly, Argentina forward Paulo Dybala set up all three of the former Aston Villa man's goals.

The treble took Malen's stunning strike rate at Roma since he initially joined on loan from the Villains in January, before making the deal permanent in the summer, to 17 goals in 19 league games.

Niccolo Pisilli completed the rout four minutes from time to hand Fabio Grosso a nightmare Serie A debut in charge of La Viola.

The victory took Roma ahead of champions Inter Milan, who beat Monza 4-1 on Saturday, after the first round of matches.

Earlier on Monday, Davide Frattesi gave former Italy coach Gennaro Gattuso a dream start to the Serie A season with Lazio's winner in a 1-0 success at Bologna.

It was boost for the new coach after his competitive debut on the Lazio bench last week ended in a humbling Italian Cup defeat to second division Mantova.

That stirred up the ire of the Roman club's hardcore fans who have been protesting against Lazio's owner Claudio Lotito, including by boycotting home matches.

Bologna dominated the match but midfielder Frattesi, who is on loan from Inter Milan, shot home from inside the area just before the hour mark, having been on the pitch for only five minutes.