Magic Johnson urges fans to make Los Angeles their World Cup destination

Los Angeles sports royalty and former NBA great Earvin "Magic" Johnson on Tuesday urged fans from around the world to make Los Angeles their World Cup destination, calling the city the "sports capital of the world."

A '30 Days to Fifa World Cup 2026' event at SoFi Stadium highlighted the sprawling city's desire to ensure visitors experience more than an in-and-out soccer stop.

"The world game is coming to the greatest city in the world," Johnson said, beaming, at the event designed to entice travellers not only for the tournament but also for the city’s attractions and its role as a global sports hub.

Johnson, a five-time National Basketball Association champion and three-time Most Valuable Player, said this was the time to be in Los Angeles because "great events are coming to our city," including the World Cup, the NFL Super Bowl, and the 2028 Olympics.

Los Angeles hosts eight World Cup matches, featuring the national teams of the United States, Paraguay, Iran, New Zealand, Switzerland, Bosnia, Belgium and Turkey.

The expanded tournament will be played across North America, with matches in 16 host cities in Mexico, the United States and Canada. It will feature 48 national teams, up from the usual 32.

Local and visiting fans will be able to enjoy a "giant soccer carnival" across the city, said Kathryn Schloessman, President and CEO of Los Angeles Sports and Entertainment Commission and host committee CEO.

The city's commitment to affordable transportation options was also underlined, with $1.75 tickets to the stadium standing in stark contrast to some of the prices that have drawn controversy on the East Coast.

The World Cup's local impact has been debated for months. Critics have raised concerns about regional homelessness, poverty and the cost to taxpayers, warning that the most vulnerable could be hit by price increases, housing pressures linked to the event and disruption to urban services.

Los Angeles is also hosting the tournament's US opening ceremony on June 12, featuring pop star Katy Perry. The show follows an opening ceremony in Mexico City the day before and another in Toronto earlier on June 12, underscoring the tournament’s three-country footprint.

While best known for US sports powerhouses such as the Lakers, Dodgers, Rams and Chargers, Los Angeles has also attracted high-profile soccer stars late in their careers, including David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Steven Gerrard, all of whom played for the LA Galaxy.

The city's World Cup committee has taken advantage of its proximity to Hollywood's famous residents by involving Snoop Dogg, Eva Longoria, Will Ferrell and other celebrities as "community ambassadors."