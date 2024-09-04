Maatsen must bide his time for first Netherlands cap

Ian Maatsen. — Reuters

Published: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 6:51 PM Last updated: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 6:52 PM

Ian Maatsen might have played in a Champions League final, received a late call-up to the Euros and moved to Aston Villa in the Premier League in a tumultuous last three months, but is having to bide his time about making the Netherlands team.

The 22-year-old left wing back missed out on selection with the senior squad for this week's Nations League matches and is instead with the Dutch Under-21 team who play European Championship qualifiers at home against North Macedonia and Georgia on Thursday and Monday, respectively

"Of course this is a disappointment. I expected to have to report to the other side," he said of the senior squad training nearby for their Nations League clashes against Bosnia & Herzegovina on Saturday and Germany next Tuesday.

"I could have withdrawn (from the under-21s), but that's not who I am. Sometimes you have to accept things and not worry too much. I have to show here that I am the best and can play for the Dutch national team," he told reporters.

In June, Maatsen had given up his holiday on a boat in Greece when he received a late call-up for Euro 2024, replacing the injured Frenkie de Jong. But he did not play in any of the games at the tournament in Germany and is still to win a senior cap.

"I tried to enjoy myself to the fullest. I was always raring to go. Even if it was just for a minute. I wanted a cap but it hasn’t come yet," he said.

It was during the Euros that his move from Chelsea to Aston Villa was finalised in a deal British media reported to be worth up to 40 million pounds ($52.46 million).