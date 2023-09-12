Luis Rubiales summoned to appear in Spanish court over forced kiss

A win on Sunday will further enhance their chances of making the final on September 17
The former head of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, has been summoned to appear in court on Friday in connection with a probe into his forcible kiss on Jenni Hermoso's lips after the Women's World Cup final.
Rubiales has been summoned to appear on Friday at 1200 local time (1000 GMT) before an examining magistrate "to be heard as an accused" and to respond to accusations of "sexual assault", a Madrid court said on Tuesday.
Alcaraz insists he will not dwell long on semifinal exit with plans to "grow up" from the loss
All-rounder Ben Stokes scores 52 on his return to the game but hosts head into second match at Southampton on Sunday needing to produced something special
Dubai-based Meronk shoots 70 to be Tied for 25th alongside playing partner McIlroy
Only the English Premier League splashes out more money than the the Saudi Pro League who are investing heavily in top-flight players
The three-day event being held at the Shabab Al Ahli Club in Dubai is set to feature hundreds of practitioners from across the UAE
A field of 36 golfers took contested the popular event at the Jumeirah Golf Estates’s Fire course
Organisers says as many as 12,417 athletes have been entered for the Games which take place between Sep 23 - Oct 8, 2023