UAE vs Iraq: Luanzinho's goal leads to hard-fought draw in World Cup playoff

The UAE fought back to earn a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the fifth round AFC World Cup playoff at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Brazil-born midfielder Luanzinho’s 18th minute goal kept the UAE hopes alive after Iraq took the lead in the 10th minute through Ali Al Hamadi.

The second leg of the playoff will be played in Basra, Iraq, on November 18 with the winner advancing to the intercontinental qualifying tournament scheduled for March in Mexico.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The top two teams in Mexico will earn the final two slots in the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

The UAE are aiming to end their 35-year wait for a World Cup appearance, having made their debut at Italia 1990.