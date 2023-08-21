Look: Women's World Cup star recreates iconic Messi victory photo with trophy

The rivals met last year in the quarter-finals of the European Championship, with the Lionesses squeezing through 2-1 in extra time
Jenni Hermoso, Spanish football star and one of the players in the winning World Cup team, has recreated a famous photo of Messi, another World Cup star, with his trophy.
The photo shows the player in bed, covered with a blanket and the trophy on her pillow. She has an arm flung out over the pillow, under the trophy, and holds it with her other hand.
The snap recreates Messi's similar photo, that was taken with the World Cup after his team won last year in Qatar.
Here is a side-by-side comparison posted by ESPN on X:
Spain defeated England 1-0 in the final of the Women's World Cup on Sunday, capping off a tournament that has broken attendance and TV records.
An Olga Carmona goal was the difference between the two sides in a pulsating game that saw Spain create the majority of the clear-cut chances.
England and Spain were both making their first appearance at a Women's World Cup final, while England's wait for a first trophy since the men's tournament in 1966 goes on.
