Look: Messi lifting World Cup photo breaks 'The Egg' record for most-liked Instagram post

Published: Tue 20 Dec 2022, 10:42 PM

As if it was not enough that Lionel Messi created ample records during the Fifa World Cup in Qatar, but it seems the Argentine legend's record-breaking run has not come to an end. He has now created another record, for an Instagram post that has become the most-liked one in the history of the social media platform.

Up until now, the post has garnered over 62 million likes and counting. Messi's photo beat the record-breaking ‘The Egg’ post, which was uploaded on January, 4 2019, and has 56.67 million likes.

He captioned the post: “Thank you very much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us.​​​​​​​​ ​​​​​We demonstrate once again that Argentines when we fight together and united we are capable of achieving what we set out to do.​​​​​​​​ ​​​​The merit belongs to this group, which is above individuals. It is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the dream of all Argentines... We did it!!!”​​​​​​​​

It happened that soon after Messi lifted the coveted trophy, the star footballer wanted to share his happiness at winning the World Cup. He posted a number of photos of himself lifting the World Cup and celebrating with this teammates after their win over France on Sunday in Doha.

Messi has also set five other Guinness World Records titles during the tournament: Most Man of the Match awards won at Fifa World Cup; First person to assist at five different Fifa World Cups; Most Fifa World Cup matches played in by a player; Most Fifa World Cup appearances as captain; Most appearances in Fifa World Cup tournaments by a player (male); Most Fifa World Cup matches played in by a player.

Though Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo is still the most-followed person on Instagram, with 519 million followers, Messi with 403 million followers is catching up fast and and his legion of fans is growing by the day.

