Look: Messi goes grocery shopping to local supermarket

Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi's American bow is not too far away with the World Cup winner set to make his Inter Miami debut next week.
Messi, who won the World Cup in Qatar last year, had jetted into Miami and seemed to have quickly settled into life in the city known for its sunny weather and pristine beaches.
Being a famous sporting personality, it is quite tough to remain anonymous and fly under the radar, so to speak, with fans hounding such public figures for autographs and selfies.
And to Messi's surprise, he was able to go almost unnoticed, as he went grocery shopping with his family at a supermarket in Florida. But not for long though.
Messi and his beautiful family — wife Antonela, and their three sons Thiago, Mateo and Ciro — finished their shopping and were at the checkout line when fans began requesting him for selfies.
And the legend obliged.
Here's a look at some of the photos:
