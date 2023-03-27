Look: Cristiano Ronaldo reacts as Al Nassr fan invades pitch during Euro qualifier

The three-match series, the first bilateral between the neighbours, will be played in Sharjah on March 24, 26 and 27
Cristiano Ronaldo is no stranger to pitch invaders.
The 38-year-old football star had yet another fan greet him on the pitch during the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers between Luxembourg and Portugal. The fan, decked in Al Nassr (Ronaldo's Saudi Pro League club) colours, ran onto the pitch to meet his idol.
In a gesture that touched hearts of Ronaldo fans around the world, the veteran footballer graciously acknowledged the invader with a thumbs up.
Just last month, a pitch invader ran at Ronaldo during Al Nassr's pre-match warmup against Al Taawoun. According to media reports, the fan stumbled at Cristiano's feet before he was dragged away by security.
At the Fifa World Cup in Qatar, a fan tried to reach the star after Portugal lost to Morocco. The man ran towards Ronaldo but the security official managed to grab him at the last minute.
Ronaldo grabbed two more goals in his country's 6-0 thrashing of Luxembourg in the Euro 2024 qualifier on Sunday, giving them a second win in four days. The 38-year-old grabbed a double against Liechtenstein on Thursday and scored twice more in Luxembourg to extend his record tally of international goals to 122 in 198 appearances.
