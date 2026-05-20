Look: Arsenal fans celebrate at Emirates Stadium after Premier League win

Arsenal celebrated their first Premier League title for 22 years on Tuesday after Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw by Bournemouth, sparking wild scenes of joy around the Emirates Stadium.

After finishing second for the past three seasons, Mikel Arteta's side have finally made it over the line to win the London club's first English title since Arsene Wenger's "Invincibles" in 2004.

Arsenal edged to the brink of a 14th English top-flight title with an unconvincing 1-0 win over already relegated Burnley on Monday, which took them five points clear of City.

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The Gunners, who have set the pace for most of the season, have bounced back impressively since losing to City last month, winning four straight league matches without conceding a goal.

"Congratulations to Arsenal, Mikel, the staff, all the players, fans for this Premier League," said City boss Pep Guardiola. "You deserve it!"

On Monday, just 48 hours after completing a domestic cup double with victory over Chelsea in the FA Cup final, City were rocked by widespread reports that Guardiola will depart after a decade in charge at the end of the season.

Victory at Wembley on Saturday secured a 20th trophy of Guardiola's glorious reign.

But he cannot add to his six Premier League titles when Aston Villa visit the Etihad on Sunday for what is expected to be his final match in charge.

"The first person I have to talk to is my chairman," said Guardiola, referring to his future. "We decide when we finish the season, we'll sit down and we'll talk. It's as simple as that and after we'll take the decision."

'Campeones'

Red smoke from flares billowed around the Emirates in north London as fans sang "Campeones" and chanted Arteta's name.

"22 long years for the Arsenal," British Prime Minister and Arsenal fan Keir Starmer posted on X. "But finally, we're back where we belong. Champions!"

At the club's training ground, there were scenes of celebration from the Arsenal players who had gathered to watch the action at the Vitality Stadium.

"You did it! Champions go on when others stop. This is your time. Now, go on and enjoy every moment," Wenger said in a video posted on the club's social media channels.

Arteta's side will formally be presented with the trophy on Sunday after their final match of the season at Crystal Palace.

They could still make it an historic double as they chase their first Champions League title in the final against Paris Saint-Germain later this month.