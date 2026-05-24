Look: Arsenal celebrate with Premier League trophy after winning last game

Arsenal celebrated their coronation as Premier League champions for the first time in 22 years with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday at a sun-drenched Selhurst Park. Victory on the final day capped a remarkable season in which Mikel Arteta's side finished with 85 points, seven clear of second-placed Manchester City, who lost 2-1 to Aston Villa.

Goals from Gabriel Jesus and Noni Madueke gave Arsenal their 26th win of the season while Jean-Philippe Mateta headed home late for Palace in what was Oliver Glasner's final home game in charge of the London club.

The occasion was marked with traditional fanfare as Palace players formed a guard of honour before kickoff, applauding the champions onto the pitch.

After the final whistle, Arsenal fans remained in their seats for the trophy presentation ceremony. The gleaming silver trophy was brought out by the club's American co-chairmen Stan Kroenke and his son Josh.

The players swapped their match kit for special red-and-white shirts emblazoned with the word "Champions" and the number 26 on the back as they collected their winners' medals.

Captain Martin Odegaard then lifted the trophy to jubilant scenes as the confetti and champagne rained down on the players.

The biggest cheer was reserved for Arteta as he carried the trophy towards the travelling fans, who broke into song with the club's anthem - "The Angel (North London Forever)" - while the Spanish manager was also thrown into the air by the players.

"There are doubts and the understanding that maybe you are not the right person. Thanks to God that we have done it," Arteta told Sky Sports.

"I feel a lot of joy and a lot of relief as well. I can control a lot of things but there are things that are out of your hands, that's when you need the best people around you."

With the Premier League title secured, manager Arteta fielded a heavily-rotated squad ahead of Saturday's Champions League final against Paris St Germain.

Golden Glove-winning goalkeeper David Raya was not named in the squad - with Kepa Arrizabalaga taking his place - while Gabriel, Bukayo Saka, Odegaard, Eberechi Eze, Viktor Gyokeres, Kai Havertz and Declan Rice were on the bench.

Arsenal's Max Dowman became the youngest ever player to start a Premier League match at the age of 16 years and 144 days.

Jesus opened the scoring when he squeezed a low shot past goalkeeper Henderson at the near post after being put through by Gabriel Martinelli. The second goal came three minutes after the restart when Arsenal scored from a set-piece again - as they have many times this season - with Havertz heading a corner back to Madueke to volley home through a crowd of players.

Eze, who joined from Palace in August, received a warm reception from the Selhurst Park faithful when he came on in the 75th minute, the supporters still grateful for the role he played in guiding the club to FA Cup glory last season.

After Mateta scored with a header in the 89th minute, Palace thought they had equalised when Yeremy Pino scored but the flag went up as the shot took a deflection off Evann Guessand who was offside.

"It was so special. A lot of emotions and a lot of hard work behind it. So emotional, but a beautiful day and an amazing achievement," Odegaard said.