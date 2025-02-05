Liverpool's Slot not a fan of in-stadium VAR announcements

A big screen displays a VAR review message during a Premier League match between Everton and Newcastle United. — Reuters

Liverpool manager Arne Slot says he is not a fan of in-stadium VAR announcements as he fears they will increase the pressure on referees.

The initiative is being trialled by the English Football League during the League Cup semifinals, with the second legs taking place this week.

Referees announce the final decision following a visit to the VAR pitchside monitor or at the "conclusion of factual matters such as accidental handball by a goalscorer or offside judgements".

Only the final decision is announced to supporters.

The Premier League last year said the supporter experience of video technology was "nowhere near good enough".

The organisation's chief football officer Tony Scholes said this week that the league's "intention" was that referees would announce the outcome of VAR reviews from the start of next season.

But Slot, whose in-form team will seek to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg when they host Tottenham at Anfield on Thursday, voiced doubts about the potential change.

"I wonder if it is a good thing for the referee because he's already under a lot of pressure in every game from the home fans," the Liverpool boss said at his pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

"And I think him explaining if it's against the home team would even add more pressure in the next and the next and the next decision he has to make.

"But they always tell me they are very well trained for this which I am certainly not because if I need to blow my whistle during a training session then I'm always like 'OK, he's a bit frustrated, let's give him the free kick for the next time', so I would probably not be a good referee."

Slot said defender Trent Alexander-Arnold was out of Thursday's match against Spurs and is a doubt for Sunday's FA Cup fourth-round game at Plymouth.