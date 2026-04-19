Liverpool's Salah bids farewell to Everton with another derby goal

The only consolation for Everton's fans after watching Mohamed Salah score yet another Merseyside derby goal on Sunday is that they will never have to watch the Egyptian in the red of their rivals again.

The 33-year-old winger, who has announced he will leave Anfield at the end of the season, said farewell to Liverpool's cross-city rivals in trademark fashion, bagging the opener for his side as they snatched a 2-1 Premier League win.

In doing so, Salah joined Liverpool's former midfielder Steven Gerrard as joint top scorer in Premier League Merseyside derbies with nine goals before captain Virgil van Dijk provided the perfect send-off with a late winner.

"It feels great," Salah told Sky Sports when asked about scoring in his final derby. "The most important thing was to help the team to settle down and feel more confident. We knew before the game it was going to be tricky, difficult, and I’m glad we were able to win it."

Liverpool had been on the back foot in the opening exchanges against an energetic Everton side, but Salah settled their nerves with a calmly taken finish to give the visitors a 29th-minute lead in the first derby at Everton's new Hill Dickinson Stadium.

"There will be a lot of words coming out of my mouth in the next couple of weeks about him, but he's so important for us, on and off the pitch," Van Dijk said of Salah.

"The appreciation sometimes comes when players are gone, but we appreciate him so much. He's an outstanding teammate to have, we've been through everything together, highs and lows. He will still be important for the last five games we have to play," he added.

With three goals in his last three Premier League starts, Salah's form has been much improved after a poor campaign, but he says he still has more to give.

"I wish I just keep scoring, and help the team to achieve Champions League this season - hopefully I say farewell in the right way," Salah said.