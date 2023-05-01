Liverpool coach injures himself while celebrating goal against Tottenham

When Diogo Jota scored Liverpool's late winner, a delirious Klopp raced down the touchline before pulling up sharply with what looked like a hamstring injury

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates after the match. — Reuters

By Reuters Published: Mon 1 May 2023, 12:52 AM

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is well-known for his exuberant goal celebrations and manic behaviour on the touchline but the German surpassed himself on Sunday as his side claimed a thrilling 4-3 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Klopp was left in almost disbelief as his side, who had led 3-0 after 15 minutes, were pegged back to 3-3 when Tottenham's former Everton striker Richarlison headed past Alisson in the third minute of stoppage time.

One minute later, however, Diogo Jota scored Liverpool's winner and a delirious Klopp raced down the touchline before pulling up sharply with what looked like a hamstring injury.

He was also booked for his trouble.

"I'm not sure if it's the hamstring it could be the adductor but I got punished. Little sins immediately," Klopp said.

"The hamstring or whatever the muscle gave up in that moment. That's fair. Apart from that, all okay."

A fourth successive league win pushed Liverpool into fifth place although their hopes of a top-four finish are still slender as they trail Manchester United and Newcastle by seven and nine points respectively having also played a game more than Manchester United.

They seem well-placed to at least qualify for the Europa League, although Klopp would prefer that his side show more game-management than on Sunday when they inexplicably allowed a crumbling Tottenham side to come back.

Jota struck in the fourth minute of added time, one minute after Tottenham substitute Richarlison thought he had earned his side an unlikely point.

Goals by Curtis Jones, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah put Liverpool 3-0 ahead inside the opening 15 minutes as Tottenham suffered a horrible case of deja-vu having conceded five in the opening 21 minutes of a 6-1 rout at Newcastle United a week ago.

But Tottenham hit back before halftime through Harry Kane and hit the woodwork three times before Son Heung-min set up a nerve-jangling finale and Richarlison flicked a downward header past Alisson in the third minute of stoppage time.

There was one final twist though as Jota latched on to a mistake by Lucas Moura and fired low past Fraser Forster to spark pandemonium on the touchline.