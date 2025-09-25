  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Sep 25, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 3, 1447 | Fajr 04:51 | DXB weather-sun.svg37°C

Lionel Messi's two goals lead Miami to playoff-clinching win

NYCFC saw a three-game winning streak snapped while failing to score for the first time in 10 league matches and sliding down one spot to fifth in the East

Published: Thu 25 Sept 2025, 12:03 PM

Top Stories

Dubai cracks down on visa fraud: 161 fined Dh152 million and deported

Dubai cracks down on visa fraud: 161 fined Dh152 million and deported

KT+150 announced: 150 names names you need to know

KT+150 announced: 150 names names you need to know

UAE visa: Visitors must now submit passport cover copy for entry permit

UAE visa: Visitors must now submit passport cover copy for entry permit

Lionel Messi scored his MLS-leading 23rd and 24th goals and added his 13th assist to power visiting Inter Miami to a 4-0 victory over New York City FC on Wednesday night, and the Herons clinched an MLS Cup playoff spot.

Luis Suarez added his seventh goal late from the penalty spot in his return from a three-match suspension as Miami (16-6-7, 55 points) moved above NYCFC (16-10-5, 53 points) and Charlotte FC into third in the Eastern Conference.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

ClearTax announces plans to invest $50 million in the UAE

thumb-image

Indian rupee dips to all-time low, US H-1B visa concerns drag currency down

thumb-image

Oman: Thieves loot gold shop, steal cash, jewellery worth 150,000 Riyals in Muscat

thumb-image

Legendary former players to attend NBA Abu Dhabi Games

thumb-image

Eze nets first goal as Arsenal join Man City in League Cup last 16

 

Baltasar Rodriguez added his second goal for the Herons, who are now five points back of Philadelphia, the East and Supporters' Shield leader, with two matches in hand.

NYCFC saw a three-game winning streak snapped while failing to score for the first time in 10 league matches and sliding down one spot to fifth in the East.

Sergio Busquets had two assists in Miami's third straight win following a 3-0 loss at Charlotte on Sept. 13. Since then, Miami has outscored opponents 10-3, with Messi alone outscoring his foes 5-3.

Messi now sits two in front of LAFC's Denis Bouanga and three ahead of Nashville's Sam Surridge for the MLS goal-scoring lead.

However, he was a provider first when Rodriguez put Miami in front in the 43rd minute by finishing off an attack that flowed straight up New York's middle.

Busquets intercepted a pass in his own half of the center circle, then quickly fed the ball to Messi about 10 yards further forward. Messi managed to receive the pass and turn his body toward the goal with one touch, then, with his second, fed Rodriguez's run in behind the NYCFC defense.

After one touch forward, Rodriguez dispatched his second from just inside the penalty area, low past Matt Freese and inside the right post.

Messi's first goal came in the 74th minute when he reached Busquets' exceptional throughball and chipped the charging Freese. His second came 12 minutes later, when he finished low on the dribble on an attack set up by Marcelo Weigandt's pass and Suarez's decoy run.