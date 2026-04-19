Lionel Messi's brace helps Miami slay Rapids in front of huge crowd

Messi scored the go-ahead goal in the 79th minute after going unchallenged until the box, where he blasted a shot into the upper part of the left corner for a 3-2 lead

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 19 Apr 2026, 10:00 AM
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Lionel Messi recorded a brace and German Berterame added a tally on a header as Inter Miami earned a 3-2 win over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday in Denver.

Messi scored the go-ahead goal in the 79th minute. He started a run just inside midfield and went unchallenged until the box, where he blasted a shot into the upper part of the left corner for a 3-2 lead.

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Rafael Navarro and Darren Yapi each scored a goal for Colorado (4-4-0, 12 points) in a contest played in front of 75,824, the second-largest crowd in MLS history.

Miami (4-1-3, 15 points) took a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute after Colorado goalkeeper Zack Steffen's pass was intercepted by Yannick Bright. Josh Atencio offered a hard challenge and drew a yellow card after video review.

Messi took the resulting penalty kick and rolled a shot straight down the middle as Miami took a 1-0 lead.

Colorado had a solid look at the goal when midfielder Wayne Frederick attempted a one-touch lob shot. Miami goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair was out of position and well beyond the penalty arc after heading away a loose ball, but Frederick's attempt sailed over the open net.

In the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time, Miami extended their lead to 2-0 as it connected on a series of passes deep in their attacking third. Messi got the run of play started with a tight touch pass to Rodrigo De Paul.

De Paul sent Mateo Silvetti on a run to the boundary line. His inward-spinning cross floated to the front of the goal where Berterame rose above the Colorado defense and tucked a header under the cross bar.

Navarro's goal cut the Miami lead to 2-1. He started a run at midfield and used a step-over move to get an open shot a few steps into the box that tucked inside the left post past a diving St. Clair in the 58th minute.

In the 62nd minute, second-half substitute Yapi settled on a direct pass from Lucas Herrington and sizzled a shot past St. Clair for the equalizer.

Miami closed the win playing a man down as Bright was sent off with a red card in the 87th minute.

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