Lionel Messi on target as PSG clinches 11th French title

By AFP Published: Sun 28 May 2023, 3:55 PM

Paris Saint-Germain clinched a French record 11th league title on Saturday as Lionel Messi scored in a 1-1 draw away at Strasbourg.

Messi's opener was cancelled out by a Kevin Gameiro equaliser, but the result gave PSG an unassailable four-point lead over second-placed Lens with one match of the season remaining.

PSG moved ahead of the previous record of 10 titles set by Saint-Etienne in 1981 and which it equalled a year ago under former coach Mauricio Pochettino.

It is PSG's ninth title in the last 11 seasons, a period in which it has dominated French football under Qatari ownership.

"This afternoon I watched the last day of the season in the Bundesliga and you can see that it is very difficult to win the league, any league," PSG coach Christophe Galtier told broadcaster Canal Plus.

"The reigning champions in all European leagues have often had problems this season, so we appreciate what this means.

"It is a title and we must not believe it is normal to win, even if we are Paris Saint-Germain."

PSG started the penultimate weekend of the season six points clear of nearest rival Lens with just six points to play for, and with a far better goal difference.

A Lens slip-up would have seen the capital side crowned champion with a game to spare even in defeat, but in the end it needed the draw as its challenger eased to a 3-0 win over already-relegated Ajaccio.

Kylian Mbappe set up Messi to put PSG ahead just before the hour with his 16th Ligue 1 goal this season.

Ex-Paris striker Gameiro equalised with 11 minutes left, bundling in the rebound after Gianluigi Donnarumma had saved from Morgan Sanson.

The draw ultimately suited both teams as it enabled Strasbourg to guarantee its top-flight survival.

Messi is expected to depart when his contract expires at the end of the campaign, meaning next weekend's match at home to Clermont is likely to be his last in a PSG shirt.

Lens secured second place and a ticket for next season's Champions League group stage with their win against Ajaccio, which was sealed by first-half goals from Deiver Machado, Adrien Thomasson and Lois Openda.

Belgian striker Openda netted a penalty for his 20th goal in Ligue 1 this season.

