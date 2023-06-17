Lionel Messi could make US debut against Arsenal

The 19-year-old midfielder is set to become the third most expensive teenager in football transfer history behind Kylian Mbappe and Joao Felix
After wowing thousands in Beijing over the week, fans are waiting in anticipation for Lionel Messi's club debut on US soil.
It is being said that the World Cup winner could make his American bow with Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami on July 21.
Inter Miami, co-owned by charismatic former England captain David Beckham, will take on Liga MX side Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup opener at their Fort Lauderdale-based DRV PNK Stadium.
But his American bow could maybe come a day earlier. According to media reports, Messi could feature in an MLS All-Stars exhibition game against English heavyweights Arsenal on July 20.
The Gunners, who finished runners-up to Manchester City in the English Premier League, will be on a pre-season tour to the US.
And the All-Stars are slated to play against Mikel Arteta's men in Washington DC on July, according to reports.
