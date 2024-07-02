Lionel Messi back at training ahead of Argentina's Copa America quarterfinal

The 17-year-old talent says he’s looking forward to playing alongside Tiger Woods’ son Charlie
Argentina's Lionel Messi returned to training on Monday as they prepare to face Ecuador in the Copa America quarter-finals in Houston this week.
Messi had not trained since sustaining a groin/thigh injury during his side's 1-0 win against Chile on June 25. He sat out Argentina's 2-0 victory over Peru on Saturday.
The Argentine football federation said the 37-year-old did some kinesiology work before training and was with the rest of the group afterwards.
Argentina face Ecuador on Thursday.
ALSO READ:
The 17-year-old talent says he’s looking forward to playing alongside Tiger Woods’ son Charlie
After years of training, 15-year-old Karin Belbeisi and 16-year old Christina Rach will represent their nations this summer
The last few spots are up for grabs in the final qualifying for the sport's fourth and last Major in Scotland
India will bank on Bumrah and Kuldeep against the aggressive England batters in the semifinal on Thursday
The UAE Emirates leader is now looking to become the first rider to claim a Giro/Tour double since Marco Pantani in 1998
South Africa are still without a major global title with just the 1998 Champions Trophy to show for all their endeavours
The Englishman ended a three-and-a-half-year trophy drought to lead his Legion XIII team to victory
Twelve players from each side will make up the teams that compete in the four-day, match-play competition