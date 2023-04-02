Leicester parts ways with manager Rodgers as relegation looms

Other tennis tournaments have allowed Russian and Belarusian players to compete as neutral athletes
Leicester City has parted ways with manager Brendan Rodgers by mutual agreement, the Premier League club said on Sunday, with the team 18th in the table and facing potential relegation.
"Performances and results during the current season have been below our shared expectations. It had been our belief that continuity and stability would be key to correcting our course," Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said.
Azeem Rafiq — a former player at Yorkshire — went public in 2020 saying he had been the victim of racial harassment and bullying across two spells at English cricket’s most successful club between 2008-18
The international gold category matches of the Padel Championship witnessed exciting duels in the round of 32
Doug Watson, Bhupat Seemar and Ernst Oertel united in view of trainer’s honours as 2022-2023 season reaches its finale
Khan struck a sublime 103 from 84 deliveries that was generously peppered with nine boundaries and two sixes
Discussions have taken place that could see Pakistan shifting their games to a neutral venue and Bangladesh has been proposed as venue due to its close proximity to India
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday recommended to sports federations and events organisers that Russian and Belarusian athletes return to competition "only" as individuals under a neutral flag
De Villiers made a return to Bengaluru to be a part of the 'RCB Unbox' event, where he was inducted into the franchise's Hall of Fame along with long-time teammate Chris Gayle