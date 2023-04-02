Leicester parts ways with manager Rodgers as relegation looms

Leicester City is currently battling for survival in the Premier League

Published: Sun 2 Apr 2023

Leicester City has parted ways with manager Brendan Rodgers by mutual agreement, the Premier League club said on Sunday, with the team 18th in the table and facing potential relegation.

"Performances and results during the current season have been below our shared expectations. It had been our belief that continuity and stability would be key to correcting our course," Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said.

